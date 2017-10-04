CSU, MCSD forge comprehensive partnership

The GBI is responding to a shooting that has injured an officer.More >>
Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are forging a partnership designed to improve the caliber of teaching and learning in the area and to better prepare local students for the workforce.More >>
A family in need that had their home destroyed by a giant tree falling on it during Hurricane Irma on September 15 got a big surprise from the community Wednesday morning.More >>
A missing man has been found safe in Opelika, according to police.More >>
The Muscogee County School District plans to name eight middle school students as new Scholars of the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Georgia Scholarship Program.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
