CSU, MCSD forge comprehensive partnership

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are forging a partnership designed to improve the caliber of teaching and learning in the area and to better prepare local students for the workforce.

A result of this partnership is a ground-breaking conference scheduled next week for educators and administrators from all levels of local education.

Chief among the goals is to promote active learning techniques that incorporate soft skills desired by today’s employers. Such skills include real-world problem-solving, working well in teams, communicating effectively, and meeting professional workplace expectations.

The two-day event called E3 (Engage, Equip, Energize) will involve almost 200 teachers, professors, deans, principals, and other education leaders.

Sponsored jointly by the Muscogee County School District and Columbus State University, E3 will take place on Oct. 9-10 at the Cunningham Center on CSU’s main campus. The event is by invitation-only.

“This conference is the most visible result so far of a partnership that has been building and developing for years between CSU and the Muscogee County School District,” said Chris Markwood, president of Columbus State University. “Developing some new initiatives has taken place over the last year, but a partnership of this magnitude would not have been possible if CSU’s College of Education and Health Professions had not already been working closely with the school district for many years.”

The PK-20 partnership with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) will:

Align university curriculum with what MCSD seeks for its teachers.

Collaborate on faculty development to promote more active learning.

Plan for the development of an urban lab school.

Begin planning for the transformation of school libraries into innovation and discovery centers.

Expand efforts to advance soft skills in PK-graduate education with MSCD and CSU.

Increase participation in Move on When Ready (now being called Dual Enrollment).

CSU and MCSD have worked to implement these goals with various groups within both organizations and in the community. CSU has involved its Center for Quality Teaching and Learning, its Quality Enhancement Project and its Leadership Institute.

Columbus Technical College also plays a part, which is particularly relevant to the Dual Enrollment initiative, and as part of the Columbus 2025 plan to develop a talented and educated workforce to help spur business development in this region.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.