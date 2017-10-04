Clay County deputy shot, suspect in custody

CLAY COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to a shooting that has injured a Clay County deputy.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. when authorities received a call regarding a domestic disturbance.

The deputy responded to the incident and once he arrived there was an exchange of gunfire, according to the GBI.

The deputy was shot and taken to the hospital where he is now recovering from his injuries.

The suspect is now in custody, according to the GBI.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.