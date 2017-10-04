Officer shot in Clay County; suspect in custody - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Officer shot in Clay County; suspect in custody

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

CLAY COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to a shooting that has injured an officer.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon the officer was taken to the hospital.

The suspect is now in custody, according to the GBI.   

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

