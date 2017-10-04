MCSD selects REACH Georgia Scholarship recipients

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District plans to name eight middle school students as new Scholars of the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Georgia Scholarship Program.

Governor Nathan Deal launched REACH Georgia in 2012 as a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program that begins in the 8th grade.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis, members of the Board of Education, educators, and supporting members of the community plan to welcome the newly selected MCSD 8th grade Scholars to the program at the 2017 REACH Georgia Signing Ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Muscogee County Public Education Center at 2960 Macon Road.

In addition, the scholars and their parents are scheduled to sign contracts to uphold requirements during the ceremony.

Each REACH Scholar is paired with a mentor and an academic coach through middle and high school to provide the needed support to graduate from high school, apply to college, achieve post-secondary success and be prepared for the 21st-century workforce.

The students must maintain a 2.5 GPA, good behavior, and good attendance through middle school and high school.

Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship ($2,500/year) that can be used at any HOPE-eligible institution in Georgia.

Eligible Georgia colleges and universities can match or double match the scholarship, which is in addition to any other grant or scholarship the student may receive.

