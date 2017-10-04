Eufaula community donates $2K to family impacted by Irma

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – A family in need that had their home destroyed by a giant tree falling on it during Hurricane Irma on September 15 got a big surprise from the community Wednesday morning.

Eufaula city leaders presented Billy and Marjorie Mock Wednesday morning with over $2,100 in cash and Walmart gift cards donated by the community.

People and businesses also gave them furniture and bedding and other items they needed. They have also found a new place to live which they are very excited about.

They were very thankful to everyone who helped. Mrs. Mock cried with tears of joy and was so thankful for what the community’s support.

Mayor Tibbs goes on to write that he is very proud of the community and Pastor Greg Voorhees of Friendship Presbyterian Church and its members for helping this family.

Eufaula couple's home destroyed during Irma, the city came together to give them new furniture, house items, and a $2100 check for new home. pic.twitter.com/5nDe8tIHpz — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) October 4, 2017

