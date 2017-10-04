Luke Bryan joins judge's panel on 'American Idol'

A Columbus resident from the Island of Dominica is happy after getting the chance to speak with her loved ones who live on the Island where Hurricane Maria hit as a Category 4 last month.More >>
The Muscogee County School District plans to name eight middle school students as new Scholars of the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Georgia Scholarship Program.More >>
The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic is coming this weekend and Wednesday everyone got their first look at the two teams.More >>
Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are forging a partnership designed to improve the caliber of teaching and learning in the area and to better prepare local students for the workforce.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Muscogee County School District bus driver is no longer employed with the district after a student was left on the bus.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
