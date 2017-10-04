Luke Bryan joins judge's panel on 'American Idol'

ABC announced that Country star and South Georgia Native Luke Bryan will join the American Idol judge's panel.

Byan joins singers Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie on the judge's panel. Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

"I'm excited at the chance to help some deserving artists reach their dreams," said Bryan. "To be in a position in my career to help facilitate this along with the other judges is just a complete honor. It's gonna be a blast!"

All three judges made their debut on "Good Morning America" Wednesday, October 4.

American Idol returns to ABC in 2018.

