Columbus teen arrested for allegedly pointing stolen pistol at young brother

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly pointing a gun at his younger brother.

According to police reports, officers were called out to Childress Street by a mom who says that she received a call about her son pointing a gun at his young brother.

The youngest son told police that his brother had pointed a pistol at him and tried to hit him.

Police later arrested the teen based on witness testimony.

He was charged with possession of marijuana and drug-related objects after police found a marijuana grinder with marijuana residue on the back seat of the patrol vehicle.

The teen was also charged with possession of a pistol under the age of 18, pointing a gun at another person, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Police recovered a stolen Glock 43 pistol loaded with seven rounds on the teen.

