MCSD fires driver after child left unattended on school bus in Sept.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Muscogee County School District bus driver is no longer employed with the district after a student was left on the bus.

On Sept. 27, the district received a report regarding an elementary child being left unattended on a bus on Sept. 26.

The school district released a statement saying that after each route drivers are expected to conduct a walk-through inspection to ensure all students are released off of the bus before ending a route.

The investigation revealed that the driver failed to conduct the walk-through inspection, in accordance with MCSD SOP and as required by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

During his walk-through, he would have identified any remaining students on the bus. While the child was unharmed, this could have been a dangerous situation under different circumstances, according to the school district.

The district also released the following statement:

"The Muscogee County School District will continue to do all it can do to ensure the safety and well-being of the children it is privileged to transport to and from school. All measures will be put in place to avoid this from occurring in the future."

