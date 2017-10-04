MCSD fires driver after child left unattended on school bus in Sept.

The Muscogee County School District plans to name eight middle school students as new Scholars of the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Georgia Scholarship Program.More >>
The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic is coming this weekend and Wednesday everyone got their first look at the two teams.More >>
Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are forging a partnership designed to improve the caliber of teaching and learning in the area and to better prepare local students for the workforce.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Muscogee County School District bus driver is no longer employed with the district after a student was left on the bus.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly pointing a gun at his younger brother.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
