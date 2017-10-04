Alumni, coaches, players gather for luncheon ahead of Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic is coming this weekend and Wednesday everyone got their first look at the two teams.

A luncheon was held at the Columbus Museum. Alumni and coaches joined in with local high school and middle school athletes and coaches at the luncheon to learn about the classic and how it originated.

This will be the 82nd showdown between the two schools. There was a question and answer segment for anyone to ask questions during the luncheon. They are hoping for another year of success.

“We are excited about what this game means. We are excited about the prospect that this game recruit here local in Columbus, it should be a pretty festive and nice experience for us,” said Tuskegee Head Coach Willie Slater.

There are weeklong activities, including the tailgate that will be on Friday, and the parade on Saturday morning. The game is at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.