Auburn residents, students facing eviction dispute over city ordinance

Dozens of Auburn University students are facing eviction following a search warrant uncovering they were violating a city code.

Auburn Mayor Bill Ham spotted a packed house in council chambers. Hands shooting up in the room when he asked who is interested in unrelated occupancy in the city relating to Auburn students facing eviction.

The controversy sparked on a city ordinance that says no more than two unrelated persons can live under one roof.

“I just want to urge the council not to bend to this mass hysteria on social media," says Auburn resident Bob Lowery.

“I think the petition put on change.org was intellectually less than honest," says Auburn resident Chip Towns.

An online petition that has 10,000 signatures and with growing support headed of this dispute. Some of the creators behind it pleading their case in hopes the city will have mercy.

“I ask you to put yourselves in our seats. Think about your daughter or son and said you have four weeks to move out and we are students just trying to graduate,” says Auburn student Brooke Buckles.

The city says they are working 17 different cases involving unrelated occupancy so far 6 of them are confirmed as violators and will be evicted, however, even staff members at Auburn University are asking for an eviction notice extension on the students behalf.

“Can ya’ll just agree to work with these kids and maybe give them the 90 days and I know that’s a stretch a precedent-setting kind of thing and we don’t like to do that but if there’s anything I can do I’m willing to do that," says Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Johnny Green

The Student Government Association also asked for an eviction notice extension on the students behalf.

City leaders made it clear that this is not the "city versus the students" and they say a meeting will be held with Auburn University students and staff to further discuss this situation with the ordinance.

