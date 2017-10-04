Georgia Rep. Smith reads to Columbus Pre-K kids

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As part of Georgia Pre-K Week 2017, State Representative Richard Smith made a stop in Columbus Wednesday to read to children at the Growing Room Too off Bradley Park.

Representative Smith read the classic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

This year marks the 25th birthday for Georgia's Pre-K early learning program, which has put approximately 1.6 million children on track to read at grade level by the end of third grade and achieve academic excellence and future success.

"We invited the State Representative, Mr. Smith, to come in and read to our class and just have fun and enjoy some outside activity coming into the classroom,” said Amy Price, lead teacher

The Georgia Pre-K program was proposed in 1992 by Governor Zell Miller to help every Georgia child be prepared for kindergarten.

It started as a pilot program serving 750 at-risk four-year-olds and has since become the nation's first state-funded, voluntary, free program.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.