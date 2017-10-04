TSYS dyes water in fountains pink for Women's Health Month

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One of Columbus’s largest employers using their platform to bring attention to women's health.

TSYS dyed the fountain at their downtown location pink to bring awareness to Women's Health Month. TSYS does this every October and in June they dyed the fountain blue in honor of men’s health.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and women are urged to get mammograms to help detect breast cancer early.

