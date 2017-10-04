Columbus Commons replacing BTW Apartments, offers affordable housing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A set of Columbus apartments getting a big upgrade.

The Booker T. Washington Apartments downtown was demolished and made room for new affordable housing.

The new Columbus Commons buildings are a part of the Columbus Public Housing Authority.

The new development has 106 new units with a playground, community room, fitness center and up-to-date amenities that include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.

They began accepting applications for the units back in the spring.

Anyone who used to live in the Booker T. Washington Apartments is on the top of the list.

