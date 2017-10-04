Columbus Regional Health nurses awarded for clinical ladder step

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Over 100 nurses from Columbus Regional Health receiving awards for a year of hard work.

They presented the clinical ladder awards to recognize outstanding achievements. To receive this award, the nurses must build a portfolio that they put together throughout the year.

The clinical ladder goes from level 2 to a level 5. There are different requirements that have to be accomplished along the way.

“We are making a very concerted effort I make no secret about that. We are making a very considerate effort around of not only recruitment of clinical staff but retention. In order to retain the best of the best which results in the best of the best in terms of patient care we get programs in place to recognize and reward those nurses,” said Chief Nursing Officer Cary Burcham.

This program recognizes the nurses and all the good things that they have done. It also offers a chance to reflect on the past year and educate new nurses.

The ceremony is the hospital's chance to say congratulations and thanks for a year of great work.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.