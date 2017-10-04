Columbus Regional Health nurses awarded for clinical ladder step

Dozens of Auburn University students are facing eviction following a search warrant uncovering they were violating a city code.More >>
A family in need that had their home destroyed by a giant tree falling on it during Hurricane Irma on September 15 got a big surprise from the community Wednesday morning.More >>
A Columbus resident from the Island of Dominica is happy after getting the chance to speak with her loved ones who live on the Island where Hurricane Maria hit as a Category 4 last month.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
Over 100 nurses from Columbus Regional Health receiving awards for a year of hard work.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
