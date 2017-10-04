Inside the Huddle: The "Bull" of Marion County football

MARION COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Marion County’s offense has been dangerous this season. They’ve scored at least 42 points in three of their first six games.

As most coaches say, it all starts up front, and one man is stepping up for the Eagles.

Guys are getting pushed around by a bull and so is this guy— that’s what it’s like facing Marion County Austin Connor.

He’s nicknamed “Bull” and if you take one look at him, you’ll see why.

“He comes off, he’s like a bull, and he’ll drive you, pancake you just like a bull,” said Willie Davis, senior linebacker.

I feel like it’s intimidating, that’s why I like it. When they hear bull, they’ve got to be like ‘oh man this guy’s gotta be big,” said Austin “Bull” Connor, senior offensive lineman.

He’s a big bull: 6’2” 260 pounds and Bull loves being turned loose on Friday nights.

“To come off and knock the heck out of the guy in front of me, the guy I’m supposed to go to,” said Connor.

Teammates say in the classroom, he’s nice, but in the trenches that bull-like persona comes out.

“At practice, not too nice, but anywhere else Bull’s a great guy. Nicest guy you’ll ever meet,” said Quentez Battle, senior defensive back.

And an equally great leader as a three-year starter. Connor’s been the one teammates look up to.

“To have him leading on offensive side of the ball it helps a lot,” said Davis.

“And all the guys know that if they don’t step up and play the way Bull expects them to play, they’re going to have to answer to him,” said Head Coach Chris Kirksey.

Success comes from the leadership of guys like Austin Connor and that’s no bull.

