News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Thursday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.

Watch News Leader 9 Morning live at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. We're available on your computer, tablet, and smartphone, during all local newscast

MCSD fires driver after child left unattended on school bus in Sept.

On Sept. 27, the district received a report regarding an elementary child being left unattended on a bus on Sept. 26. The Muscogee County School District bus driver is no longer employed with the district

Eufaula community donates $2K to family impacted by Irma

A family in need that had their home destroyed by a giant tree falling on it during Hurricane Irma on September 15 got a big surprise from the community Wednesday morning.

Google vies to make even smarter phones, speakers, cameras

Google's upgrades to its Pixel smartphones and other gadgets are its latest steps toward turning its digital services into your backup brain.

QB Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful'

Cam Newton has "expressed regret" for his response to a female reporter's question at a news conference Wednesday, a team spokesman said.

When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running, the former league MVP smiled and said, "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

Auburn University confirms interim assistant basketball coach

Chad Prewett will be the temporary coach. Prewett became the Director of Operations on April 27 for the men's basketball team.

TSYS dyes water in fountains pink for Women's Health Month

TSYS dyed the fountain at their downtown location pink to bring awareness to Women's Health Month. TSYS does this every October and in June they dyed the fountain blue in honor of men’s health.

Valley residents react after Atlanta decriminalizes marijuana

The Atlanta City Council unanimously passed legislation Monday, that decriminalizes possession of small amounts of marijuana. Offenders now required to pay a fine up to $75 and eliminates the previous jail stint that could be up to 6 months.

CSU students 'in shock' after being a block away from Las Vegas shooting

Two students from Columbus State University made a trip to Las Vegas over the weekend not knowing they would overlap with the deadly shooting that occurred Sunday night.

Budweiser Clydesdales visit East Alabama this week

The gentle giants will greet people in downtown Auburn from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch News Leader 9 online or on your mobile device here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.