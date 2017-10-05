Auburn police search for Magnolia Woods Apartments intruder

Auburn police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a unit at Magnolia Woods Apartments.

Two people came face-to-face with prowler armed with a taser Wednesday morning.

According to police, the apartment residents ran into the suspect as they walked into their apartment. He fled when he saw the individuals.

Nothing was reported stolen, but police are searching for the intruder.

