Police search for man suspected of theft at LaGrange retail stores

A suspect was captured on surveillance video stealing from two retail stores in LaGrange.

According to police, the suspect stole items from Belk’s and Dunham’s Sports.

He is seen wearing a red shirt with the words “ElChapoo” written across it.

If you recognize the suspect, please call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.

