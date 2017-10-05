Police search for man suspected of theft at LaGrange retail stor - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Police search for man suspected of theft at LaGrange retail stores

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

A suspect was captured on surveillance video stealing from two retail stores in LaGrange.

According to police, the suspect stole items from Belk’s and Dunham’s Sports.

He is seen wearing a red shirt with the words “ElChapoo” written across it.

If you recognize the suspect, please call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.

