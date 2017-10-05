Construction underway for emergency department at Northside Medical Center

Construction work on an emergency department is beginning at a Columbus Regional Hospital location.



The plan of the development is to give more people across Muscogee, Harris, and Russell Counties more options when seeking emergency medical treatment.



The project will expand Northside Medical Center by nearly 18,000 square feet.

The acute care center will accommodate 10 emergency room beds and a 40-space parking lot.



The cost of the construction is a little under $4.7 million and is expected to be complete next April.



