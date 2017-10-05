FIRST TO ALERT: Watching our weekend forecast closely as Tropical Depression 16 moves closer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Over the next 2 days conditions remain quiet and calm in the Valley. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

By the time we head into the weekend, all eyes will be on the tropics as we get ready for what could be a land-falling hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast. With the update earlier this morning a shift west happened in the track putting all of the Valley on the east side of the storm meaning we could still see tropical storm conditions for some Sunday into Monday.

There are still major questions in the track and intensity forecast so please be vigilant in watching the forecast over the coming days. It's not a bad idea to think about how you would need to prepare for a possible tropical system to move through this weekend.

Saturday, right now, looks mostly dry with some clouds. Temperatures will see a slight dip behind this tropical system as we go into Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s with drier conditions expected by Tuesday and going through all of next week.

