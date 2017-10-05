Bush sisters to speak at Auburn University's speakers series

The daughters of former President George W. Bush will speak at Auburn University Thursday.

Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager will join a moderated discussion on the topic of "diverse perspectives on women leaders."

Bush and Hager are accomplished authors, leaders, and philanthropists and are participating in the University's Critical Conversations Speakers Series.

The event will take place inside the student center ballroom. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and attendees are asked to be seated by 4:45 p.m. The discussion is open to the public.

