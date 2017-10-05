FIRST TO ALERT: Nate downgraded to a Tropical Depression

Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Oct. 9.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.More >>
News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening.More >>
The Tuskegee-Morehouse classic football game kicked off with the annual parade Saturday morning.More >>
The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
President Donald Trump declared an emergency in Alabama after Hurricane Nate hit the state Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 90 while crews remove sand and debris from the beachfront highway. The sand beach is still closed to the public all across Harrison County.More >>
A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Vegas gunman's hotel room contained numbers that helped him calculate precise shots.More >>
