FIRST TO ALERT: Nate makes landfall; headed through Alabama

Sunday, Oct. 8 has been declared an Alert Center Action Day by WTVM Storm Team 9 as there is a potential for strong to severe storms from the rain bands from Nate.
News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Oct. 9.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
