FIRST TO ALERT: Nate moving across Alabama

(WTVM) - Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.

9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 update:

Nate continues to weaken as the storm moves across Alabama from southwest to northeast. For the 8 a.m. advisory, Nate was a Tropical Storm with winds of 45 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, moving NNE at 23 mph.

Winds have picked up for the area to our south and west due to Nate. Over the coming hours, winds will increase here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

With the gusty winds comes the threat of power outages across the area. Alabama Power customers, click here for the latest. Georgia Power customers, click here to view any outage numbers.

The threat of seeing tornadoes in our area has diminished, but folks should still be weather aware as we could still see a few brief spin-up type tornadoes.

5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 update:

Nate has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Nate made a second landfall outside of Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 storm. The storm first made landfall Saturday in southeast Louisiana.

Newest tornado watch includes Bullock and Barbour Counties until 10 a.m. CT, but look for most of the area to go under a watch later Sunday.

The risk area includes the entire Chattahoochee Valley with a slightly better chance in our East Alabama counties (those closer to the center of Nate). This is where we may get those small, spin-up tornadoes in the spiral bands around the tropical system.

Some East Alabama counties are being trimmed out of the Tropical Storm Watch, but there is a Wind Advisory until 10 p.m. CT Sudnay for all of the Alabama counties in the WTVM viewing area. We could see wind gusts around 35-45 mph.

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 update:

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center highlights the tornado risk for our East Alabama counties (and Georgia to a certain extent) during the mid-morning through early evening Sunday. Remember that these tornadoes are generally short-lived and weak, but they are still dangerous and you should take all proper tornado safety precautions if you go under a tornado warning Sunday. There may not be a lot of warning for these particular types of storms.

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 update:

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 update:

Nate has strengthened and is expected to be a category 2 hurricane at landfall along the northern Gulf Coast according to the National Hurricane Center.

