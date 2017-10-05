FIRST TO ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate continues it's track into the Gulf

(WTVM) - Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.

8:00 a.m. Friday , Oct. 6 update:

Overnight the track and current status of Tropical Storm Nate didn't change too much. The confidence in it's track into the Gulf and eventually making landfall near the LA or MS coast is increasing. This means our forecast confidence for the Valley is also increasing. It should make landfall as a category 1 hurricane and track NE over AL as a tropical storm. Our eastern AL counties are expected to see the higher winds but for all of the Valley winds should be at 15-35 mph with some minor flooding and small spin-up tornadoes. The timing will be Sunday through early Monday. That's a large window so just have a way to get watches and warnings and stay alert!

11:30 p.m. Thursday , Oct. 5 update:

The latest track has shifted a little farther to the west, which matches up pretty well with the computer model guidance coming in during the day.

The bottom line is that it is zeroing in on a landfall point in Louisiana or Mississippi early Sunday morning, racing to the north and east after that.

Most of our impacts would happen around here during the day Sunday into Sunday evening and night.

While we don't expect it to be a 'big deal' in the great scheme of things, a few trees/limbs could come down and we also will have to monitor for the possibility of a small, spin-up tornado risk.

5:00 p.m. Thursday , Oct. 5 update:

The good news continues for us as the major computer models are beginning to agree on a Louisiana/Mississippi landfall, keeping most of our area out of the 'cone of uncertainty'.

For us in the Chattahoochee Valley, we hope the track shift continues.

Impacts in our area will still be gusty winds (15-35 mph) and we will have to monitor for the possibility of small, spin-up tornadoes during the day Sunday.

11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 update:

Another slight shift west which improves our forecast in the Valley.

The likelihood to see tropical storm force winds here has lowered once again with this update but there's still a fair possibility for some to see them here. This track is still changing but the trend is getting better for the Valley.

Still looking at a wet forecast for Sunday into Monday. Please stay alert and still think about how you should prepare your family.

8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 update:

We now have Tropical Storm Nate in the Caribbean impacting Central America Thursday and the tip of the Yucatan peninsula Friday before moving into the Gulf this weekend.

We are still looking at an early Sunday morning U.S. landfall– where and at what strength are still questions, of course.

As it stands, some of the Valley is expected to see tropical storm conditions Sunday into Monday. They are both Alert Center Action Days.

But the next 24-48 hours will be evolving ones for this system and its track.

