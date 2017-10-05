FIRST TO ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate could impact the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - Storm Team 9 will be tracking Nate and the impact it could have in the Chattahoochee Valley.

8:30 a.m. update:

We now have Tropical Storm Nate in the Caribbean impacting Central America today and the tip of the Yucatan peninsula tomorrow before moving into the Gulf this weekend.

We are still looking at an early Sunday morning U.S. landfall – where and at what strength are still questions, of course. As it stands, some of the Valley is expected to see tropical storm conditions Sunday into Monday. They are both Alert Center Action Days. But the next 24-48 hours will be evolving ones for this system and its track. Storm Team 9 will have another update around 11 a.m.

