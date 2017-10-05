Opelika High School principal urges caution after social media threat

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a social media threat made towards Opelika High School.

Opelika High School’s Principal Farrell Seymore, sent an email Wednesday night alerting faculty and staff about the threat that has been already been addressed by police.

“We have been advised to take extra precaution tomorrow…Therefore, we are asking that you are visible between class changes tomorrow and watch for suspicious activity. Also, we are asking that PE class remain inside,” Seymore said in the email.

Opelika Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors released the following statement regarding this incident:

"Last night, the Opelika City Schools were notified of a social media threat made by a high school student. The information discovered was investigated by the Opelika Police Department and school administrators. The student involved has been identified and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. “Thanks to the diligence of the Opelika Police officers, we believe all issues have been identified and resolved."

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.