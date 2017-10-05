Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley awards $100K+ to local organizations

COLUMBUS, GA - The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley has awarded $105,000 through its Discretionary Grant Programs in support of 16 projects throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

Some of the organizations awarded grant money include the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley, MidTown Inc., Girls Inc., Harris County Schools and several more.

Ten of those projects have been awarded grants from the Community Endowment Funds, while six have received grants from the Chattahoochee Valley Fair Fund.

A total of 16 projects will receive support from the Community Foundation’s Discretionary Funds.

The awarded projects from each Fund were chosen by the Fund’s respective selection committee. Between both funds, the Community Foundation received more than 60 applications totaling $614,540 worth of requests.

“Selecting which projects to support through each of these funds was definitely as hard as we thought it would be,” said Betsy Covington, President and CEO. “Each of our selection committees put in many of hours to determine which projects most closely fit the criteria and funding priorities.”

This year, both grant programs sought to invest in projects that align with one or more of the five action areas outlined in Columbus 2025’s strategic community and economic development plan (www.columbusga2025.com). These action areas include:

An Enterprising Culture

Targeted Economic Growth

Talented, Educated People

A Cohesive Image and Identity

Vibrant and Connected Places

Each of the Discretionary Grants awarded requires a 50 percent match, meaning that half of the funds awarded by the Community Foundation must be matched with cash or in-kind donations.

