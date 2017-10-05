Auburn streets shut down as Clydesdales come into town

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A few downtown Auburn streets will close for the Budweiser Clydesdales coming to town on Thursday.

From 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Magnolia Avenue between College and Wright Streets will close to unload the horses.

They will then travel east on Magnolia towards Gay Street.

They'll pass through Tichenor Avenue and College Street before heading back to Magnolia Avenue.

This entire area will be closed to traffic until the horses are loaded up at 8 p.m.

The Clydesdales will also be in Phenix City on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy 280 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.