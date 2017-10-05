Annual 'Help the Hooch' event collects thousands of pounds of trash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A diver from Chattahoochee Scuba took a plunge into the Chattahoochee River digging for trash rather than treasure many Columbus residents came out to help.

On Thursday a pre-dive for the 23rd annual Help the Hooch was hosted behind the Phenix City Amphitheater.

William Kent who is the Chairman of Keep Columbus Beautiful says during The annual river cleanup just about anything you can think of is pulled out the river.

"You name it tires, metal trash, anything anybody can throw out is what winds up in the river," says Kent.

Annually, Help the Hooch collects about 130,000 pounds of garbage a year.

"It's a disposal spot for people to dump whatever they want is what it is, we average about 50 to 60 even 100 tires a year," says Kent.

Tires weren't the only garbage seen, broken glass bottles, and a piece of metal that seemed to be an old car hood was pulled out the river.

The Help the Hooch River Cleanup was held Saturday morning.

After the cleanup, a WaterShed Festival was held as a thank you party for this year's volunteers.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.