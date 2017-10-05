Red Cross of Georgia preps communities ahead of Nate

(WTVM) – The Red Cross in Georgia is getting ready to respond as Tropical Storm Nate nears states along the Gulf.

Emergency response plans are being closely coordinated with local emergency officials and partner organizations that can support relief efforts.

Areas across the region including Georgia are expected feel impacts from Nate over the Columbus Day weekend, and the Red Cross is urging families to monitor changing conditions and get prepared now.

Here are 6 things you should do now stay safe:

Build an emergency kit that contains supplies for about three days, to include a gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, medications and copies of important documents. Remember items for young children such as diapers and family members with special medical needs.

Prepare an emergency kit for your pets, including sturdy leashes or pet carriers, food and water, bowls, cat litter and pan, and photos of you with your pet in case they get lost.

Create an evacuation plan for your household. Learn about how your community responds to hurricanes and plan routes to local shelters. If you already have a disaster kit, replenish any items missing or in short supply, especially medications or other medical supplies.

Fill your car's gas tank in case an evacuation notice is issued.

Listen to local radio, NOAA radio, or TV stations for the latest information and updates and obey any evacuation orders from local officials.

You should also download the free Red Cross Emergency App to have real-time information about the storm, shelter locations, and hurricane safety tips at your fingertips. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or by clicking here.

Follow the hurricane safety checklist below.

