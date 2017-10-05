Clay County deputy shot, GBI ID's suspect

CLAY COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The GBI has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting.

On Wednesday, Clay County Deputy Ted Bell responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of Azalea Trace in Georgetown.

A juvenile reported that Matthew Collier, 46, was at the home and believed Collier was going to hurt the child’s mother.

Bell responded to the residence where he made contact with Collier when entering the house. During the encounter, Collier fired two shots, one of which struck Bell in the abdomen.

Bell returned fire but did not strike Collier. Bell retreated to his patrol vehicle where he retrieved a rifle while awaiting law enforcement and medical support.

Approximately five minutes later, Collier came out of the residence and surrendered.

Bell, physically unable to secure Collier, was assisted in placing handcuffs on him by a man who also lived at the house.

Deputy Bell was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan. He is expected to survive.

Collier has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault on a public safety officer. Other charges are pending.

