All-Access: Brookstone Cougars

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Blair Harrison returned to Brookstone School after a brief hiatus as head coach.

It’s only his first year, but he’s got the Cougars to a 5-1 record and in contention for a region title.

Perhaps their biggest test so far lies ahead in Marion County— a team they haven’t beaten since 2012.

Watch the video above as we go All-Access with Cougars as they get ready for a big region contest.

