African-American history exhibit opening at the Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new exhibit opening Friday at the Columbus Museum gaining praise from people who got to preview it Thursday night.

"And Still We Rise: Race, Culture and Visual Conversations" includes more than 60 story quilts that narrate nearly 400 years of African American history.

Visitors are encouraged to come and enjoy interacting with the quilt makers.

"And Still We Rise" is a presentation by the Cincinnati Museum Center and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

It will remain on display at the Columbus Museum through December 30.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.