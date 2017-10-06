Auburn school system ranked among the state's top school districts

An East Alabama school system ranked high in a study that tiered the best school districts in the state.

Niche, a website that ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents released its tops schools Thursday.

Auburn City Schools came in at No. 6.

The rankings were determined by academics, teacher salaries, safety, clubs, activities, and sports.

Mountain Brook City Schools came topped the list, followed by Vestavia Hills City Schools which made the No. 2 spot. Both school systems are located in Birmingham.

