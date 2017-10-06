News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.

Watch News Leader 9 Morning live at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. We're available on your computer, tablet, and smartphone, during all local newscast

Opelika High School principal urges caution after social media threat

Opelika High School’s Principal Farrell Seymore, sent an email Wednesday night alerting faculty and staff about the threat that has been already been addressed by police.

Red Cross of Georgia preps communities ahead of Nate

Emergency response plans are being closely coordinated with local emergency officials and partner organizations that can support relief efforts.

Clay County deputy shot, suspect in custody

The shooting happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. when authorities received a call regarding a domestic disturbance. The deputy responded to the incident and once he arrived there was an exchange of gunfire, according to the GBI.

African-American history exhibit opening at the Columbus Museum

"And Still We Rise: Race, Culture and Visual Conversations" includes more than 60 story quilts that narrate nearly 400 years of African American history.

High school evacuated because of pumpkin spice air freshener

The hazmat team rushed to the scene, and emergency medical technicians treated students and faculty, five of whom went to hospitals.

Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency starting Friday morning ahead of TS Nate

Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Cam Newton apologizes, says words were 'degrading, disrespectful to women'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton apologized Thursday for an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic expected to welcome 20,000 people

Thousands are headed to the Valley to take part in the 82nd Annual Tuskegee Morehouse Classic. This year marks the 82nd year the two schools have battled it out in Columbus.

Morehouse graduate becomes Mayor of Alabam's largest city Randall Woodfin, a 2003 graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, will run Alabama's largest city after he beat out incumbent William Bell to become mayor of Birmingham. Woodfin is now the youngest mayor of the city since 1893.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch News Leader 9 online or on your mobile device here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.