82nd Annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic kicks off with Charity Golf Classic

The Grand-Daddy of all Classics is in the Fountain City this weekend.



Many are already in town and ready to see the Golden and Maroon Tigers go head to head for the 82nd annual Tuskegee Morehouse Classic.



This weekend's game is kicking off with a Charity Golf Tournament.



Starting at 8 a.m Friday, several will gather at the Columbus Golf Course for the 18th annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Franklin Douglass Charity Golf Classic. The charity event is to raise money for both schools.



Tuskegee and Morehouse will play against each other Saturday, Oct. 7 for the 82nd Annual Tuskegee- Morehouse Classic. The game is expected to bring out a big crowd.



The teams first met in 1902 and over 100 years later, the tradition still continues. This weekend's classic kicks off at 9 a.m. with a parade that will start at Broad & Dillingham Street.



The 82nd Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic game kicks off 2 p.m. at the AJ McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus.



