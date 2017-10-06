State of Emergency in effect for Tropical Storm Nate; Alabamians advised to prep

A new exhibit opening Friday at the Columbus Museum gaining praise from people who got to preview it Thursday night.More >>
WTVM began broadcasting 64 years ago Friday! Celebrate with us by using our special Camera Effect.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Now that a state of emergency is in effect officials are urging people to take precaution and prepare now. Alabama residents need to start prepping their homes now for Tropical Storm Nate. So far the storm has claimed the life of 22 people in Central America as it heads towards America. According the American Red Cross, Alabamians are urged to build an emergency kit filled with supplies for about 3 days. ...More >>
It's expected to be a busy weekend for the city of Columbus. Thousands are headed to the Valley to take part in the 82nd Annual Tuskegee Morehouse Classic.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate was back over the Caribbean Sea and headed the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry early Friday morning.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
The hazmat team rushed to the scene, and emergency medical technicians treated students and faculty, five of whom went to hospitals.More >>
