State of Emergency in effect for Tropical Storm Nate; Alabamians advised to prep

Now that a State of Emergency is in effect for Alabama, officials are urging people to take precaution and prepare now.



Alabama residents need to start prepping their homes now for Tropical Storm Nate. So far the storm has claimed the life of 22 people in Central America as it heads towards the United State.

According the American Red Cross, Alabamians are urged to build an emergency kit filled with supplies that will last three days.



The kit should include water, food, a flashlight and batteries, a first aid kit, medications and copies of important documents.



You should also create an evacuation plan for your home.



The Red Cross is also reminding people to keep pets, kids, elderly family or those with special needs in mind when creating their kits.

Also, filling up cars is suggested to avoid the hassle of fueling up if an evacuation is issued.

