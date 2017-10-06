City of Columbus announces Columbus Day closures

The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day. This is with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance.

See closures below:

Waste/Recycle (Monday routed will be collected Wednesday, Oct. 11. All other services will be provided on their normal collection day.)

311 Citizens Service Center

Landfills-Granite Bluff/Pine Grove

Parks and Recreation administration office (Parks and Recreation facilities will open)

Animal Control

METRA Bus Service administration office (No Saturday Bus Service)

Recorder’s Court (8:00 a.m. session only)

Civic Center administration office

All regular services and normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, except for Garbage Service.

Normal Garbage Service will resume on Thursday, Oct.12, 2017.

