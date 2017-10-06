VIDEO: Russell Co. EMA hosts press conference ahead of Nate

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County EMA and city officials hosted a press conference ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Click here to watch the full press conference.

Storm Team 9 is tracking Nate and its impacts in the Chattahoochee Valley.

For more on this tropical storm click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.