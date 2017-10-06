Muscogee Co. deputy charged after stealing drugs from take-back program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Sheriff Office Corporal has been arrested on drug charges.More >>
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County EMA and city officials are hosting a press conference ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
It's expected to be a busy weekend for the city of Columbus. Thousands are headed to the Valley to take part in the 82nd Annual Tuskegee Morehouse Classic.More >>
A new exhibit opening Friday at the Columbus Museum gaining praise from people who got to preview it Thursday night.More >>
WTVM began broadcasting 64 years ago Friday! Celebrate with us by using our special Camera Effect.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Walter "Superbubz" HerbertMore >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
