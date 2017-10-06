Muscogee Co. deputy charged after stealing drugs from take-back program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Sheriff Office Corporal has been arrested on drug charges.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, several members of the sheriff's office witnessed Cpl. Goolsby take out medications from the drop box inside the City Services Center.

At that point, the office opened an investigation into this unauthorized access into the drop-box.

The sheriff's office issued a search warrant Thursday, Oct. 5, at which time they seized a total count of around 1,000 pharmaceuticals.

The drop-box has been part of the Drug Take-Back program, which is a partnership with the DEA. It has allowed citizens to dispose of unwanted medications anonymously.

Sheriff Tompkins says this program started in 2014, and that Cpl. Goolsby had been put in charge of the collection in 2015.

Since taking office, Sheriff Tompkins has reviewed all take-programs to try and improve efficiency.

Between May and July, Tompkins made changes to existing procedures for how the drugs left in the boxes would be collected and stored - to provide "better controls and accountability."

Back in July 2017, Sheriff Tompkins assigned a newly designated drug custodian who would take over from Cpl. Goolsby.

The duties of the custodian included collecting all the drugs from the boxes, and Goolsby was asked to return all the keys to the boxes.

Goolsby has worked for the Sheriff's Office for the past 18 years.

She has been charged with the following offenses:

Violation of Oath by a Public Officer

Fraudulently Obtaining Controlled Substances (Schedule II)

Violation of GA Controlled Substance Act (Schedule II - Vicodin and Hydrocodone)

Violation of GA Controlled Substance Act (Schedule IV - Tramadol)

Goolsby was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, and released on bonds totaling $20,000. After an initial hearing this morning in Municipal Court, her case has been bound over to Superior Court.

