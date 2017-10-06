CPD arrests eight juveniles for burglary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested eight juvenile burglary suspects.

The suspects were arrested for burglarizing a business and three stolen cars.

With the arrests of these suspects police have recovered $38,000 worth of stolen property and cleared the burglary of Walt’s Automotive at 3673 Victory Dr.

One suspect is 11, two are 12, two are 13, two are 14, and one is 15.

