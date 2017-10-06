CPD arrests eight juveniles for burglary - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD arrests eight juveniles for burglary

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested eight juvenile burglary suspects.

The suspects were arrested for burglarizing a business and three stolen cars. 

With the arrests of these suspects police have recovered $38,000 worth of stolen property and cleared the burglary of Walt’s Automotive at 3673 Victory Dr.  

One suspect is 11, two are 12, two are 13, two are 14, and one is 15.  

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-10-05 04:16:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-10-05 13:25:49 GMT
    NCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigationNCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigation

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

    More >>

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

    More >>

  • Tropical Storm Nate speeds up; hurricane warning issued

    Tropical Storm Nate speeds up; hurricane warning issued

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:21 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:21:11 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-10-06 17:48:40 GMT

    Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

    More >>

    Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

    More >>

  • Las Vegas gunman's vast arsenal included tracer bullets

    Las Vegas gunman's vast arsenal included tracer bullets

    Friday, October 6 2017 3:12 AM EDT2017-10-06 07:12:14 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-10-06 19:14:28 GMT

    Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.

    More >>

    Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly