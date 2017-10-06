WATCH LIVE: Attorney gives update on MCSD racial slur case

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Wright Legal Group is holding a press conference to update the status of the case concerning the Muscogee County School District’s disciplinary action against Reese Road Leadership Academy teacher, Tammy Carnley.

Mobile users click here to watch live at 2:30 p.m.

The Frazier’s and Harley’s are parents of students who heard their teacher use the n-word.

The incident happened at Reese Road on Sept. 1 and the families have retained Attorney Katonga Wright to help combat the disclipionary action that the MCSD announced on Friday, which does not include termination of her job.

“We are eager to find a reasonable solution that the parents feel will protect other students in the community from being exposed to hurtful and damaging words,” Attorney Wright said on behalf of her clients.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.