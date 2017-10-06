AL mother, boyfriend arrested after infant suffered fractured skull

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Friday afternoon regarding an aggravated child abuse case.

Sheriff Taylor says a five-week-old was taken to the hospital and was found with a fractured arm and significant bleeding to the brain.

The mother, McKenzie Elizabeth Stribling and the boyfriend, Justin Dakota Massingill, were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Massingill is taking full credit for the sustained injuries. Taylor says the infant is now in stable condition.

The boyfriend and mother are out on a $50,000 bond.

The Department of Human Resources is involved and seeking custody of the infant.

This case is still under investigation.

