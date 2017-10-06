Pre-trial motions continue in Upatoi triple murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Pre-trial motions continued Friday morning ahead of the highly controversial triple murder trial out of Upatoi.

Defense attorneys argued more motions to serve the three defendant's trials.

The three suspects Rufus Burks, Javarceay Tapley, and Raheam Gibson are accused of killing 3 members of a Upatoi family, Gianne Lindsey, Caleb Short, and Gloria Short in their home January 2016.

Each defendant faces three counts of murder, aggravated assault, auto theft, kidnapping, first-degree burglary among other charges.

Superior Court Judge Gil McBride did not make a final ruling Friday morning in Recorder's Court.

A trial date for October 30.

