Pre-trial motions continue in Upatoi triple murder trial

Complete coverage of the Upatoi triple murder investigation.More >>
Complete coverage of the Upatoi triple murder investigation.More >>
More pre-trial motions happened Friday morning ahead of the highly controversial triple murder trial out of Upatoi.More >>
More pre-trial motions happened Friday morning ahead of the highly controversial triple murder trial out of Upatoi.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a press conference Friday afternoon.More >>
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a press conference Friday afternoon.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Wright Legal Group is holding a press conference to update the status of the case concerning the Muscogee County School District’s disciplinary action against Reese Road Leadership Academy teacher, Tammy Carnley. Mobile users click here to watch live.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Wright Legal Group is holding a press conference to update the status of the case concerning the Muscogee County School District’s disciplinary action against Reese Road Leadership Academy teacher, Tammy Carnley. Mobile users click here to watch live.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Sheriff Office Corporal has been arrested on drug charges.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Sheriff Office Corporal has been arrested on drug charges.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency in the six southern counties ahead of the threat of what is now Tropical Storm Nate. Bryant made the announcement at a media briefing in Gulfport on Friday morning.More >>
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency in the six southern counties ahead of the threat of what is now Tropical Storm Nate. Bryant made the announcement at a media briefing in Gulfport on Friday morning.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
A 19-year-old Columbia man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV at the end of September - and the driver then fled the scene and has yet to be found.More >>
A 19-year-old Columbia man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV at the end of September - and the driver then fled the scene and has yet to be found.More >>