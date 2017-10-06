News Leader 9 on Fox 54 live at Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic tailgate

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 on Fox 54 is live at the Columbus Civic Center ahead of the 82nd annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic where fans are out tailgating in before game day.

Thousands are headed to the Valley to take part in what is said to be the "Granddaddy" of all classics.

A long-standing rivalry game between Golden Tigers of Tuskegee and the Maroon Tigers of Morehouse College is one of the busiest weekends of the year.

All proceeds from the events during the classic will go toward student scholarships.

The 82nd Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic game kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

