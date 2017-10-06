Muscogee Co. bailiff fired over Facebook posts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 31-year-old Veteran of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office says she was fired from her bailiff job earlier this week because of social media posts.

Margaret Richardson's husband Stephan posted numerous comments over the weekend on the Columbus Georgia Concerned Citizens Facebook page about conditions at the jail, like "Sheriff Tompkins, why didn't you take this whole situation into your own hands as it's in your yard."

Sheriff Tompkins called it a personnel issue and says, "The employee was a bailiff, which is a part-time position. She is not scheduled to work at this time. We have 40 bailiffs and 40 reserve deputies who also work on an as-needed basis."

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.