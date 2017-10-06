U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to host Toys For Tots kickoff

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will be hosting their annual Toys For Tots kickoff.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They ask that everyone please bring a new, unused toy to help meet the needs of thousands of children in the Columbus area.

Any families in need can register for assistance.

Entertainment and food for the children will be provided at the Kickoff.

If you have any questions, please call the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve at (706) 320-9010.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.