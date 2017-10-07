LIST: Shelters opening across Alabama

(WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas across the Alabama are being turned into shelters for evacuees.

Resources are becoming available for residents in Alabama.

AUBURN

Ralph Brown Draughton Library Auburn University's (main campus) will be a shelter for students and staff

Green Hall (veterinary medicine campus) will be a shelter for students and staff

OPELIKA

Providence Baptist Church at 2807 Lee Road 166 in Opelika will be available to individuals seeking a safer shelter location during Hurricane Nate beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday. Hours of availability could change based on the timing of the storms (no pets allowed unless they are a service animal).

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY

Alexander City City Hall

Jacksons Gap Town Hall

Newsite Fire Dept Basement

The Dadeville Courthouse basement

Lee County, Alabama Emergency Management Agency advises evacuees to be prepared to take everything that you and your family may need while you are there such as bedding, toiletries, medications, food and any important documents you may need.

