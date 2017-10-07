Shelter information for AL evacuees ahead of Hurricane Nate

Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will be hosting their annual Toys For Tots kickoff.
News Leader 9 is live on location at the A.J. McClung Memorial stadium ahead of the 82nd annual Tuskegee Morehouse classic.
More pre-trial motions happened Friday morning ahead of the highly controversial triple murder trial out of Upatoi.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won't let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.
