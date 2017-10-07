Shelter information for AL evacuees ahead of Hurricane Nate

(WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas across the Alabama are being turned into shelters for evacuees.

Nate has strengthened and is expected to be a category 2 hurricane at landfall along the northern Gulf Coast according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nate officially upgraded to Category 1 Hurricane. Landfall is expected b/w Slidell, LA & Mobile Bay. AL at risk to receive greatest impact. pic.twitter.com/plrcpwlvNW — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 7, 2017

Resources are becoming available for residents in Alabama.

Providence Baptist Church at 2807 Lee Road 166 in Opelika will be available to individuals seeking a safer shelter location during Hurricane Nate.

The hours of availability will be announced today based on the storm timing and expected impact.

Lee County, Alabama Emergency Management Agency advises evacuees to be prepared to take everything that you and your family may need while you are there such as bedding, toiletries, medications, food and any important documents you may need.

